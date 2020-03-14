PTF announce cash rewards for players

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday announced cash rewards for the national players who outplayed Slovenia in the Davis Cup tie this month here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, Pakistani players displayed

top performances in the tie.

With our international star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, and nationally ranked

number 1 player Aqeel Khan, having literally clinched the tie, with a singles

win each, and pairing to be victorious in the doubles, the PTF President

announced special rewards for them.

PTF would reward Aisam with US $ 5,000, Aqeel Khan US $ 3,000, and US $ 1,000 each to the other team members, Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Abid and Heera Ashiq, as well as the non-playing Captain, Mushaf Zia.

“It’s a matter of great delight and pride for me, PTF, and the whole nation. I must take this opportunity to remind the government to appreciate the huge importance of a victory against the European country, something that totally surprised the international tennis community. The government must urgently attend to the matter and give the team much deserved cash rewards”.

“Athletes who makenthe nation proud by winning laurels must be recognized at all levels, to keep their morale high and to continue their efforts to train even harder,” he said.

In the International Tennis Federation draws held on Friday, Pakistan would host Japan, in another home tie, in September this year.