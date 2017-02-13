PTDC to produce documentaries,films of famous tourist resorts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): PTDC would produce documentaries and

films of famous tourists resorts of Norfthern areas and Azad Jammu

and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP,Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development

Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor Monday said that the documentaries

would be produced with an aim to promote tourism of beautiful parts

of the country.

He said that PTDC is making efforts to promote the tourism

industry across the world. He said that Pakistan can be the best

distination for tourists from across the world.

He said that as law and order situation improve, number of foreign tourists also increased.

He said that PTDC also planning to initiate new projects in collaboration with AJK govt, adding that recently he held a meeting with AJK officials for planning new projects.

He said soon PTDC establish motels in various resorts of AJK.

He said that PTDC would offer all possible facilities to tourists.