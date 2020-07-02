PTDC restructuring underway to transform it into vibrant entity: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday said the restructuring of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was underway to transform it into a vibrant organization with better workforce and improved policy making.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds portfolio of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, rubbished the rumors regarding shutting down of the PTDC.

“We‘re making changes in PTDC as a step towards its restructuring in accordance with global best practices and not shutting it down,” he said in a series of tweets, while highlighting the misconduct of previous managements of the PTDC, which ruined the corporation.

“This was important to do because over [the] time, due to mismanagement of resources and political appointments, it had become a stagnant organisation running in loss,” he added to his tweet.

“It will continue to work as a federal implementation body under NTCB, new structure is proposed in consultation with field experts,” he said, hinting at early overhauling of the PTDC.

“For those causing hue and cry, there’s no need for it-PTDC is finally on its way to become a more efficient org with better workforce and improved policy making,” the chairman stressed.