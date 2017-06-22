PTDC expects tourists to increase on Eid in northern areas

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation

(PTDC) expect tourist flow would increase on Eidul Fitr as everyone wants to enjoy festivity with their family at scenic hilly picnic attractions in the northern areas.

Talking to APP, Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said,”PTDC has

announced summer tour packages in the start of the summer season which was

continue till now with offering 20% discounted rates on different motels

accomodation, meals and transportation of PTDC motels”.

He said number of people had been booking hotels and rest houses in

hilly picnic spots in northern parts of the country.

MD PTDC said northern parts of the country including Murree,

Nathiyagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan had been witnessing a surge in domestic tourism.

He said these areas were likely to receive 50,000 to 60,000 local

tourists this year due to Eid holidays and summer vacations. Picnic spots including Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Shogran and Kaghan were likely to receive 30,000 to 40,000 domestic tourists during Eid holidays, while they normally receive 10,000 tourists each during the summer.

Summer vacations were another factor encouraging domestic tourists to

plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan he added.

He said that PTDC motels were spacious enough to accommodate a large

number of people and its Naran motel has 60 rooms, which was situated on the bank of Naran River.

“The Naran valley was very pleasant and peaceful, which attracts a

large number of tourists every year,”he added.

PTDC offered 20 percent discount on accommodation during this

Ramazan, which attracted more domestic tourists.