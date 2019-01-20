PTA sets-up Cyber Vigilance Division to curb unlawful online content

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established a Cyber Vigilance Division (CVD) to handle

complaints against unlawful online content under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In order to handle this gigantic role, PTA has also developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for lodging complaints and their disposal has been developed accordingly.

All such contents which are hosted on unsecured websites is being currently handled through telecom operators

of Pakistan and same is being done by PTA itself through an automated system.

On the contrary, any content which is unlawful and hosted on secured web site is handled differently. The

popular social media websites like facebook, youtube and twitter etc. are a few examples of secured websites

which are hosted out side of physical boundaries of Pakistan.

As per PTA’s latest report, the Authority, in this regard, has developed close liaison with all such platforms

to honour requests made for removal of such content.

It said historically and predominantly, PTA has been acting under functions and powers given by

Pakistan Telecom (Re-organization) Act, 1996.

However, with development and growth of World Wide Web (www), PTA has been entrusted upon

responsibilities for blocking/removing of any content which is declared unlawful under relevant provisions of

the law. This responsibility was handed over to PTA under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act

(PECA), 2016.

Since the promulgation of PECA, PTA stands committed to its responsibilities to facilitate aggrieved Internet

users and stakeholders, including but not limited to government organizations, public offices, business entities and other agencies.

In this course, PECA also identifies the areas under which blocking/removal of unlawful content would be

addressed which are “against the glory of Islam, against the integrity,

security and defense of Pakistan, public order, contempt of

court, against decency & morality and incitement of any

offices under section 37 of the PECA, 2016”.

The complaints received with PTA against unlawful

online content including Anti State, Anti Judiciary,

Blasphemy etc. In this regard, PTA has blocked 824,878 URLs

so far which came in its jurisdiction under PECA.

It is pertinent to mention that users of social media must

act responsibly while using and accessing such platforms and

should honor the norms of society and laws of the land.

In case of objectionable content is observed by any user,

these platforms are open to receive complaints from valuable

users directly.

Relatively high value is given to complainant/users who report

to platforms any objectionable material directly. Those

complaints which are not addressed by these platforms in the

first instance can be reported to PTA at info@pta.gov.pk for

escalating the matter.