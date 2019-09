ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 72.93 points (0.23 percent) to close at 32,111.10 points.

A total of 153,277,640 shares were traded compared to the trade of 136,566,730 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.821 billion compared to Rs 5.889 billion last day.