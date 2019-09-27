PSX gains 636 points to close at 32,070 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 636.92 points (2.03%) to close at 32,070.81 points.

A total of 135,161,710 shares were traded compared to the trade of 124,475,550 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.254 billion compared to Rs 3.527 billion during last trading day.

Out of 344 companies, share prices of 249 companies recorded increase while 76 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today’s trading.