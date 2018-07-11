PSP leader claims victory with thumping majority in general election

HYDERABAD, Jul 11 (APP):The central leader Pak Sarzameen Party Shabbir Ahmed Kaimkhani Wednesday claimed that the PSP candidates would register victory with thumping majority on both national and provincial assembly seats on July 25.

He made such claim while addressing a reception which hosted in honour of media persons of Hyderabad here at a hotel.

Shabbir Ahmed Kaimkhani alleged that the people of Sindh have witnessed performance of MQM and PPP as both have failed to deliver the masses and looted the national exchequer.

Criticizing performance of the PPP government and the policies of MQM leadership he added that both have usurped the rights of their voters.

The PSP is against the politics of hatred and it was the reason that the party leadership have nominated the candidates irrespective of their languages both in urban and rural constituencies of Sindh, he said.

After success in the general election, the PSP would serve the masses both in urban and rural areas of the province and provide them their due rights at their doorsteps, he assured.

Among others, President PSP Hyderabad District Nadeem Kazi, General Secretary Rizwan Gaddi and contesting party candidates of national and province assemblies from Hyderabad also spoke on the occasion.