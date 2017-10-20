PSO’s 41st AGM reflects on key business achievements, future challenges

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP):The Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the

leading oil marketing company of the country, held its 41st

Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on Friday.

The Managing Director and CEO, Sheikh Imranul Haque, chaired the meeting with senior officials from the company.

It was pointed out that PSO has sold 2.7 Million MTs of

MOGAS and 3.8 Million MTs in High Speed Diesel during the fiscal year 2017 (FY2017).

The company hence achieved a market share of 54.8% in

FY2017. Similarly, in White Oil (MOGAS, HSD, SKO and Jet Fuel)

the company achieved a market share of 43.9%. The company also

increased its sales volume in MOGAS by 9.4% in FY2017 over SPLY

and achieved a market share of 39.6% in FY2017.

Likewise, the HSD sales witnessed an increase of 0.9% over

SPLY and PSO maintained its market leadership with a market share

of 44.4% in FY2017. PSO significantly improved its sale volume to

35.4KMTs in the highly competitive lubricants segment by

achieving an approximate growth of 27.9%. 2017 also remained very

promising for PSO in LPG business with volumetric market growth

of 105.9%.

Speaking at the AGM, PSO’s Managing Director and CEO, said:

`It is our resounding customer centric business approach that has

continued to make PSO the primary choice of customers for their

fuel and non-fuel requirements. Despite many challenges that the

business continues to deal with, Pakistan State Oil reported

76.7% more profit-after-tax of Rs 18.2 billion in FY2017 as

compared to Rs 10.3 billion last year, and has shown a remarkable

growth of 163.8% over the last two years when it earned Rs 6.9

billion profit-after-tax in FY2015′.

During the course of the AGM, Sheikh Imranul Haque

highlighted the phenomenal strides the company has taken in

accordance with its vision to become a beacon for both fueling

and non-fueling retail services.

Highlighting that Haque added: `The company recently

expanded its non-fuel business initiatives by launching revamped

retail `Shop Stop’ stores as well as branchless banking services

have also been made accessible at PSO retail outlets to enable

customers to perform basic financial transactions in a safe and

secure environment. Together, these facilities bring added

convenience and enablement to the customers’.

While highlighting health, safety and environment

initiatives as one of PSO’ top priorities, he also said:

`PSO places the highest value on health and safety of all its

customers and staff. It has a comprehensive and well-honed safety

system in place to ensure workplace and fuel transportation

safety, and emergency preparedness. These initiatives have been

further strengthened by joining hands with notable institutions

such as the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and the

National Logistics Cell (NLC) which will provide training to PSO

employees and tank lorry drivers, vehicle safety checks, and

emergency response procedures’.

`Furthermore, PSO has taken initiatives to improve its

safety system by entering into a contract with Pakistan Railways

to increase fuel shipments by using the railways infrastructure’.

While appreciating the efforts of the PSO management,

shareholders expressed concerns over the rising circular debt of

the company due to outstanding receivables mainly from the power

sector and PIA.

Shareholders also appreciated the best performance of PSO

management over the last two years. They complimented outstanding

results that have led to an unprecedented highest EBITDA since

2014.