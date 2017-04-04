PS&LSM Survey 2014-15 indicates 60% literacy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Pakistan Social and Living Standard
Measures (PS&LSM) Survey 2014-15 revealed that literacy rate in
Pakistan with for the age groups 10 years and older is 60 percent.
The figures included 70 percent male and 49 percent female
literacy people all over the country whereas the province-wise
break-up indicates that Punjab has top literacy ratio of 61 percent
including 71 percent male and 55 percent female.
In Sindh the ratio remained 60 percent with 71 percent male
and 55 percent female followed by Khayber Pakhtunkhwa with 53
percent literate people including 71 percent male and 35 percent
female and 44 percent in Balochistan showing 61 percent male and 25
percent female, official sources told APP.
They informed that Education For All Development (EFA) Index
is a composite index using four of the six EFA goals, selected on
the basis of data availability. The goals included Universal Primary
Education (UPE), Adult literacy, 33 Quality of Education, and
Gender.
They informed that according to EFA Global Monitoring Report
2015, Pakistan’s education index value is 0.654 and stands at 106
out of 113 countries.
they further stated that the National Commission for Human
Development (NCHD) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional
Training is running 5949 Feeder Schools with 6581 Feeder Teachers,
where 310,146 students are enrolled.
Secondly NCHD has established 164,190 Literacy Centers across
the country where 3.84 million people were made literate. The total
contribution of NCHD in national literacy rate is three percent.
NCHD has also assigned the task of preparation of National
Plan of Action for Vision 2025 to raise the literacy rate up to 90
percent by 2025.
At Federal level, Basic Education Community Schools (BECS)
project is managing 12,304 schools with enrolment of 493,972
students.
Khayber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has planned to open 1,000 non-formal
community schools. Punjab Literacy and Non-Formal Education
Department is implementing various projects related to literacy and
Non-Formal Basic Education.
Literacy Curriculum has been developed in Punjab, Sindh and
Islamabad Capital Territory to improve literacy skills.