PSL spot fixer Sharjeel Khan banned for five years

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Opener Sharjeel Khan has

been banned for five years from playing all forms of cricket

for his role in spot fixing which rocked the Pakistan Super

League earlier this year in United Arab Emirates.

Sharjeel has been found guilty for his part in the spot

fixing for playing two dot balls while he was representing

Islamabad United in the opening match of the PSL. He has been

handed over the punishment on account of five major charges

of breaches of Pakistan Cricket Board’s anticorruption code.

PCB’s tribunal which probed and investigated into the

matter found Sharjeel guilty of all the five charges.

According to details released by PCB regarding the verdict

of his case here on Wednesday, the ban on the disgraced batsman

will be effective from February 10, 2017 when he was suspended

for his involvement in the spot fixing. Sharjeel was sent home

after he was found involved in the spot fixing along with other

cricketers.

PCB’s lawyer Taffazaal Rizvi told APP that the five charges

framed against the batsman were thoroughly probed by the tribunal

which sentenced Sharjeel to minimum as his potential ban could

have been more and even for life.

Sharjeel lawyer, Shigan Ijaz said they will appeal against

the ban.

Taffazal Rizvi said the tribunal headed by Justice retd Syed Asghar Haider and Lt Gen retd Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as its members has given short order in the case and the detailed judgment will come after few days.

He said:” It is sad day as there are some cases in your career which you win but you do not feel happy or delighted so was the case of Sharjeel who was talented a cricketer but wasted his talent due to his negative

practice “.

Throwing light on the case of Sharjeel, PCB’s lawyer said a wrong impression was given during the case that PCB has no proof with it to prove the cricketer guilty.

“Todays verdict shows that all the all the five charges against Sharjeel stand proved as PCB security and vigilance department had solid proof against (him) Sharjeel who has only banned and no fine has been imposed on him “,he added.

According to the short judgment of the case, Sharjeej has been banned for five years each for the first two charges and for the remaining three charges he is given six months each ban.

“All sanctions imposed shall run concurrently, of the sanctions imposed half of the period viz two years and six months is suspended, for mitigated circumstances and good conduct during the hearing before this Tribunal by the participant, details recorded in the main decision. The suspended part of the sanctions imposed will only be got resurrected by the PCB if the participant (Sharjeel) is found guilty and convicted of a similar offence in future, by a tribunal of competent jurisdiction, enacted by the PCB. The period of suspension, undergone by the participant, shall stand deducted from the active sentence imposed.

The PCB leveled the following charges against Sharjeel Khan

(1) Breach of Article 2.1. of the code by agreeing to fix PSL match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9,2017.

(2) Breach of Article 2.1.2 of the code by ensuring for betting and for other corrupt purposes the occurrence of particular incident in the PSL match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar.

(3) Breach of Article 2.1.3of the code by seeking and agreeing to accept bribe and/or other reward.

(a) To fix aspects of the PSL match between Islamabad and Peshawar.

(b) For betting and /other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in the PSL match between Islamabad and Peshawar.

(4) Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the code by failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approaches and invitations received by Shrarjeel Khan to engage in corrupt conduct under the code in respect of PSL match played between Islamabad and Peshawar.

(5) Breach of Article 2.4.5 by failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approaches and invitations receive Khalid Latif to engage in corrupt conduct under the code in respect of PSL match played between Islamabad and Peshawar.