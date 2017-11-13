PSL producing players: Waqar Younis

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):The Islamabad United’s bowling coach Waqar Younis Monday said young talented players were coming to fore through Pakistan Super League (PSL) which was a good sign for Pakistan Cricket.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel, he said he was hopeful his team would do well in the third edition of PSL.

“Revival of international cricket in Pakistan is a good omen for Pakistan Cricket,” he said and added that Pakistan Army, Pakistan Police and other institutions have played an important role in reviving international cricket in the country.

He said Test Cricket is his favorite format of the game. “All Cricket greats have come to fore through Test Cricket and Twenty20 format has a different flavor,” he said.

He said it would take time to find replacements of Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan.

Speaking about the national team, he said attention needed to be drawn towards fielding department and other aspects as well.

“PCB must pay attention to young players and should improve domestic cricket,” he said.

On the occasion, Islamabad United head coach Dean Jones praised Wasim Akram for his coaching abilities.

He said match fixing was a cancer for the game of Cricket. To a question, he said he was asked about only two balls regarding Sharjeel Khan. “I did not tell anything else to the tribunal about Sharjeel,” he said and added I didn’t know what he was upto.

He said if Islamabad United team made it to the final of PSL then all players would come to Pakistan.

“All foreign players have shown their willingness to tour Pakistan in the PSL drafting,” he said.

He said Sri Lankan team’s tour to Pakistan, World XI’s tour and PSL final are steps towards revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Jones and Waqar also paid tributes to Saeed Ajmal who had announced to retire from Cricket.