PSL matches entertaining crowd massively: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Former skipper Javed Miandad Sunday said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 being playing in home grounds was massively entertaining the crowd through quality of matches.

Talking to a private news channel,he said,”The cricket lovers are enjoying the matches and expressed hope that PSL would pave the ways for completely revival of international cricket here”.

The former skipper said,” I am supporting and backing the Karachi Kings team in this PSL and urged everybody to support their province teams.”

“Not a single player of Balochistan is included in Quetta Gladiators and insisted that chance should be given to local players in their franchises,”he regretted.

“Whoever will win the PSL 5 that be considered victory of Pakistan cricket,”he added.