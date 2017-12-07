PSL match programme announced

LAHORE, Dec 07 (APP):An action-packed month of entertainment awaits cricket fans across the world as HBL Pakistan Super League is set to return to action with the third season starting on February 22, 2018.

Defending champion Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in mouth watering opening match of the grand event.

HBL PSL will kick start with a glittering opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium followed by a star-studded Peshawar Zalmi taking on league debutant Multan Sultans.

Teams will play twice against each other before the top four teams qualify for the play-off stage. Fans will get a chance to see their favourite stars in a total of 34 games played across four venues.

All the league games along with the first play off are scheduled to take place in the Dubai and Sharjah. Efforts are underway to stage two play-off games in Lahore followed by what would be a historic HBL PSL final in Karachi.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi said on Thursday: “HBL Pakistan Super League has grown to become a great platform for us to showcase Pakistani cricketing talent across the world. I am confident that fans will come to the stadiums in great numbers and that they will tune into our high quality HBL PSL broadcast on TV and digital platforms.