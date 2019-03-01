PSL helped Pakistan immeasurably: Danny Morrison

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, one of the most lively and respected voices in cricket, believes the HBL Pakistan Super League has helped Pakistan immeasurably, throwing and maturing talent to the hilt.

According to the information, made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 53-year-old, a regular part of commentary teams to all parts of the cricketing world, including the HBL PSL, singled-out Shadab Khan as a player who matured from the Pakistan league.

“PSL has helped Pakistan cricket immeasurably,” Morrison said on Friday adding “Particularly, when you look at the talent available, particularly the raw talent, it’s great.”

Morrison, who played 48 Tests and 96 ODIs, said the HBL PSL has been helpful for Pakistan cricket.