PSL grew my confidence, says shining star Shadab Khan

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Barely two months after being noticed at the HBL PSL 2017, Shadab Khan made his international baptism with a man-of-the-match award against the ICC World T20 champions West Indies.

Then 18, Shadab returned with figures of 4-0-7-3 at Bridgetown and followed that up with four for 14 in his next shorter format match.

His confidence surprised the cricketing world. The unassuming lad from the small town of Kamar Mushani (meaning bank of a river) was as unknown as a village in the Mianwali District.