PSL gave me fame and name,Rumman Raees

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Left-arm fast bowler Rumman Raees was famous in Karachi cricketing circles as someone who had the best slower one, a delivery with which he would beguile the best of batsmen at club level.

That trait caught the eyes of the Karachi selectors. The hard working paceman made initial strides for Islamabad United at the inaugural HBL PSL in 2016. He managed four wickets in eight games but showed great variety in his bowling.