PSL Franchise Meeting held

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):A Pakistan Super League Franchise Meeting was held at the National Cricket Academy with Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi in chair here on Monday evening.

The meeting as attended by Mr. Asher Schon, Managing Director Multan Sultans, Nadeem Omar, Owner Quetta Gladiators, Javed Afridi, Owner Peshawar Zalmi, Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars, Salman Iqbal, Owner Karachi Kings, and Ali Naqvi, Co-owner Islamabad United.

The meeting was briefed about ways to streamline talent hunt programs. A detailed plan will be chalked out in consultation with all franchise representatives to further improve the process of scouting new talent, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Najam Sethi reiterated Pakistan Super League’s stance against anti-corruption and vowed to further strengthen the League’s anti-corruption efforts,” he said.

He said the problem of counterfeit merchandising was also discussed. It was decided that the League will take legal measures to clamp down on counterfeit merchandising.

All franchises unanimously decided to increase the player salary cap by USD 25,000 allowing teams to pick a squad of 21 players for this season. The newly inducted players will be from Pakistan and may include players unearthed through talent hunt programs or top performers from the National T20 Cup taking place in Rawalpindi currently, he added.