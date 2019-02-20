PSL final tickets of Rs 500, Rs 1000 sold out online in half an hour

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):The tickets of final of the Pakistan Super league priced at Rs 500 and 1000 were sold out online in half an hour which showed the passion of die hard lovers of cricket to watch the showpiece event in their own backyard.

The on line sale of the tickets started today, Wednesday and it

was a pleasant surprise to see that the lovers of the game showed greater interest and all the tickets of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 of the final slated on March 17 at Karachi were sold out in a record time period of just half an hour.

People’s interest to watch the PSL matches in their own backyard

has grown sky-high as the tickets of the all the general enclosure in Gadaffi stadium for Lahore’s eliminator (semi final) on March 12 were sold out online in minutes. “ No ticket in general enclosures namely Majid Khan, Abdil Qadir, Saeed Ahmad and Zaheer Abbas is available for

the March 12 match, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board while talking to APP here.

He said twenty percent tickets are being offered online for sale while the remaining part of the tickets will be available for sale at the respective centres from February 25.

The price of eliminator and qualifier matches are fixed at Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000 while the final match tickets price are Rs 500, Rs 2000, Rs 4000, Rs 7000 and Rs 8000.

“We are expecting full house at qualifier and eliminator matches

at Lahore and Karachi and we are thankful to the people for their immense interest in buying tickets to watch the action packed matches of the PSL,” he said.

He said the tickets are being sold out in a transparent manner

online and they will also be available at designated centres throughout

the country to facilitate the general public.

“Tickets are being sold out on first cum first serve basis on

line and the same criteria will be followed while selling them at

different centres,” he said.