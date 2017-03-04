PSL final promises quality cricket

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): The eagerly-awaited final of the second edition

of the Pakistan Super League promises quality and entertaining cricket as Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi beaming with foreign players will be aiming to win the prestigious title here Sunday at the historic Gadaffi stadium.

A full house of nearly twenty six thousands spectators will be in presence to witness the end of international cricket drought in Pakistan by seeing a mix up of foreign and local players in action.

Quetta and Peshawar have the services of foreign players and their presence will add flavor and thrill in the final which has billed as ‘game of nerves’ by the experts of the game.

South African Morane Van Wyk, Zimbabwean Elton Chigumbura, Sean

Ervine West, Bangladesh Inam ul Haq, West Indies Rayad Emrit will be

seen in action from Quetta which will be led by Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad.Quetta has the best available local talent to add to its performance.

Peshawar has been boosted with the inclusion of their west Indian captain Darren Sammy, England’s Chris Jordan, West Indian Marlon Samuels and these foreign players will be gelling with the local players to entertain the diehard fans who will be watching such a high profile

cricket activity at home after eight years.

Rival team officials are confident of their respective teams success in the final. They consider the final at Gadaffi stadium a historic moment of Pakistan cricket and nevertheless they are not going to compromise except the title victory.

Pakistan former captain, Moin Khan who is the coach of Quetta said “It is going to a thrilling final and I am confident that my side will perform to an excellent level to win the title”.

He said playing the final at Gadaffi stadium in front of a packed house will add to the confidence of his teams local players who are in the process of making.

“PSL final will be memorable event in Pakistan cricket history and a deciding moment to ensure better tomorrow of cricket in Pakistan”, he said.

Moin said, he has urged the team players to maintain the flow of their success in the event by putting up another dazzling to live upto the expectations and to make their way to the trophy.

Muhammad Akram coach of Peshawar was confident of his teams success but pointed out that the team will feel the absence of stylish all rounder, Shahid Afridi in a big way.

“Shahid is a game changer, a hard hitting batsman and a player with a lot of experience and talent, definitely we will miss him in the match but we will be filling the void to display a collective show for our title success”, he said.

Akram was delighted that the final was being played at Gadaffi stadium, the home of cricket in Pakistan.

“Playing cricket in Gadaffi stadium has its own significance and PSL final is not less than a top class international cricket event”, he said.