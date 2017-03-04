PSL final match honor for Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said holding of PSL final match in Lahore was an honour for the whole of Pakistan and expression of unwavering commitment of the nation against terrorism.

The CM expressed these remarks while talking to parliamentarians belonging to different districts who called on him here.

The CM said a handful of terrorists could not defeat the valor of committed and proud Pakistani nation. Pakistani nation was committed to fail nefarious designs of hardened killers by successful holding of final match, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said holding of PSL final had been taken keeping in view wishes of Pakistani people and added that all federal and provincial departments had been consulted for this.

He said terrorists and their facilitators would be eliminated with power of people and commitment.

The people will be provided happiness by making Pakistan bastion of peace, the chief minister said and added that Pakistan of 2017 is more secure, prosperous and economically vibrant as compared to 2013.

He said the country was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He added that a team-approach should be adopted for moving Pakistan forward as an individualistic approach was detrimental to the country and the nation.

He said the PML-N government had always given importance to national interest and democratic norms. “We will move the country forward with unity and cohesion”, he added.

The MNAs who met the chief minister included Ch Muhammad Jaffar Iqbal, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Nadeem Abbas Rabera besides MPA Tariq Bajwa.