PSL final being organized in Pakistan on desire of nation: Sethi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Super League (PSL) Najam Sethi Saturday said PSL final in Lahore was being organized as per desire of the nation.

Talking to PTV, he said whether the PSL was won by Quetta Gladiators

or Peshawar Zalmi, it would be considered a victory of Pakistan cricket.

Najam Sethi expressed hope that people would enjoy the final match.

He informed that many foreign players would come to play in Pakistan in upcoming events.

He said all the arrangments had been completed to make the event successful.