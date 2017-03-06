PSL final a platform to showcase our unity, commitment to ascending future: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): The revival of grand Gaddafi stadium, the mesmerizing live critical action, the spectacle of the cheering crowd made one feel that you were part of something special, said Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement on Sunday.

The great nation of Pakistan had demonstrated with a unified voice that we were not afraid, our hearts were filled with courage and love that alone was enough to defeat cowardice and hate, she said.

The minister said commitment, hard work and passion of the Punjab Government, the Punjab Police and our intrepid armed forces was on full display.

A mega event of the scope of PSL final was fraught with logistical and security challenges, made to look easy by the brilliant organizers, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said we had demonstrated to the world that Pakistan’s greatest asset still remains to be her people. This was

all brought together by the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a

fearless, global and prosperous Pakistan. PSL final a platform to

showcase our unity and commitment to the ascending future, she

concluded.