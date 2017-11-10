PSL draft players list: 501 players up for selection

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):A total of 501 foreign and local

cricketers will be available for selection at the HBL Pakistan

Super League Player Draft 2017, scheduled to take place here

on November 12.

Teams have already retained nine players each and will go

into the HBL PSL Player Draft 2017 to pick one Platinum, one

Diamond, one Gold, two Silver and two Emerging players each

in order to complete their squads of 16, said a spokesman of

the Pakistan cricket Board on Friday.

“Teams may also pick up to four players in the Supplementary

rounds”, he said adding each team will have a salary cap of

$ 1.2 million for a squad of 20 players”.

The spokesman said top names such as Chris Lynn, JP Duminy,

Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy

Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan,

Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne

Parnell, Thisara Perera and Colin Ingram will be up for selection

at the Draft.

Promising cricketers from the Pakistan U-19 set-up and top

performers of the recently concluded U-19 Pentangular Cup have

been added to the Emerging roster, he said.

The players up for selection at this year’s HBL PSL Player

Draft are divided into five primary categories.

“Starting this year, teams may also nominate Talent Hunt

Discovery picks. These nominations comprise of players unearthed

during talent hunt programs who do not qualify as Emerging

players”, he added.

HBL Pakistan Super League returns to action in February 2018.