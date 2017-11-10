LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):A total of 501 foreign and local
cricketers will be available for selection at the HBL Pakistan
Super League Player Draft 2017, scheduled to take place here
on November 12.
Teams have already retained nine players each and will go
into the HBL PSL Player Draft 2017 to pick one Platinum, one
Diamond, one Gold, two Silver and two Emerging players each
in order to complete their squads of 16, said a spokesman of
the Pakistan cricket Board on Friday.
“Teams may also pick up to four players in the Supplementary
rounds”, he said adding each team will have a salary cap of
$ 1.2 million for a squad of 20 players”.
The spokesman said top names such as Chris Lynn, JP Duminy,
Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy
Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan,
Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne
Parnell, Thisara Perera and Colin Ingram will be up for selection
at the Draft.
Promising cricketers from the Pakistan U-19 set-up and top
performers of the recently concluded U-19 Pentangular Cup have
been added to the Emerging roster, he said.
The players up for selection at this year’s HBL PSL Player
Draft are divided into five primary categories.
“Starting this year, teams may also nominate Talent Hunt
Discovery picks. These nominations comprise of players unearthed
during talent hunt programs who do not qualify as Emerging
players”, he added.
HBL Pakistan Super League returns to action in February 2018.
PSL draft players list: 501 players up for selection
LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):A total of 501 foreign and local