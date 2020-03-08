PSL bright face of Pakistan: Dr. Firdous Ahiq Awan

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 8 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Fridous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Pakistan Super League (PSL) was the bright face of Pakistan and all institutions deserved accolades for its successful conduct in the country.

Talking to the media during the match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators here at the Gaddafi stadium, she hailed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for presenting country’s soft image before the world, adding the law enforcement agencies had sacrificed a lot for restoring peace in the country.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan witnessed the HBL PSLV match on the invitation of Lahore Qalandars management. Later, she also attended the post-match ceremony and gave away prizes.

To a query, the SAPM said the wave of terrorism kept international cricket away from Pakistan for a decade which caused huge loss to the national cricket, adding that cricket talent did not groom during these years of isolation in sports.

She said the country lagged behind the world in sports but HBL PSL had made up for the loss, adding that Lahore Qalandars had been in the forefront of talent-hunt in the country and other HBL PSL franchises should follow suit to unearth the talented cricketers who could bring laurels to the country.

About her favourite team, she said all the teams were favorites and she did not support only Lahore Qalandars, adding that Lahore Qalandars contribution to talent-hunt across the country was praise-worthy.

About the broadcasting rights to foreign bidders including the Indians, she said the national broadcasters must raise their standards, build capacity and infrastructure so that they could win the bid for broadcasting rights in the HBL PSL VI in next year.

About Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Dr. Firdous said Pakistan provided opportunities to the cricketers from Azad Kashmir to play in the HBL PSL and one of the cricketers from Kashmir Salman Irshad was playing in today’s match while the Indian government was wreaking havoc on the Muslim of the IOK.

To a question, she said Pakistan and Indian governments’ approach towards Kashmiri youth reflected the mindset of both sides”. She said the whole world was aware that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overpowered by the RSS philosophy in politics.

“We should not involve cricket in politics but our enemy is so clever that it never let go an opportunity to politicize cricket”, Dr. Firdous responded, adding that India invested to harm revival of sports in Pakistan but today our playgrounds bustle with activity through HBL PSL.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SAPM Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan, being a legendary cricketer himself, was passionate about cricket but his presence at the HBL PSL V finals at the Gaddafi stadium would depend on his engagements.