PSL, a gateway to bring back international cricket: PCB MD

LAHORE, July 29 (APP)::Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director (MD) Wasim Khan Monday said that holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2020 would serve as a gateway to bring back international cricket to the country.

The matches of the next edition of the PSL, to be played at Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi, will restore the confidence of the foreign players and the teams in Pakistan and will portray a enhanced image of the country with security and other aspects suitable for staging international cricket in Pakistan,” he told the media at Gaddafi Stadium.