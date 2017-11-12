PSL-3 players draft completed

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):The players drafting for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was completed here on Sunday night at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The six franchises including Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans picked the players for the third edition for the T20 league, which

will commence from February next year at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while according to Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Najam Sethi, its final will be played at Karachi with Lahore hosting playoffs.

The teams were required to pick one player each from platinum, diamond and gold category, two players each from silver category and two emerging players, in addition to the already retained nine players to make a 16-member squad. However, the teams also had an option to

pick four more players in supplementary rounds.

A total of 501 foreign and local players were available for the selection. Each team had a salary cap of $1.2 million for a squad of 20 players.

In platinum category, Lahore Qalandars picked Australian batsman Chris Lynn, Islamabad United got African all-rounder JP Duminy, while Karachi Kings bade Colin Ingram of South Africa. Quetta Gladiators

took Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, Multan Sultans drafted South African spinner Imran Tahir and Peshawar Zalmi picked West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

In diamond category, Qalanders decided on Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rehman, United opted for New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi, Kings picked Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, Gladiators drafted West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite, Sultans went for West Indies batsman Darren Bravo and Zalmi selected Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal.

For gold category, Qalandars drafted all-rounder Bilal Asif, United picked batsman Faheem Ashraf, Kings picked English pacer Luke Wright, Gladiators drafted pacer Rahat Ali, Sultans chose Ahmed Shehzad and Zalmi have all-rounder Hammad Azam.

For the silver category, Qalandars decided on all-rounder Sohail Akthar and spin bowler Raza Hasan, United drafted batsman Sam Billings and Zafar Gohar, Kings picked all-rounder David Wiese and Tabish Khan, Gladiators drafted batsman Saad Ali and Rameez Raja Junior, Sultans included pacer M Abbas and wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran while Zalmi opted for batsman Taimur Sultan and all-rounder Saad Nasim.

In emerging players category, Qalandars took pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ghulam Mudassar, United drafted batsmen Hussain Talat and Sahibzada Farhan, Gladiators drafted spin bowler Hasan Khan and all-rounder Saud Shakeel, Kings picked all-rounder M Irfan Junior and fast bowler Hasan Mohsin, Sultans got batsman Abdullah Shafiq and all-rounder Saif Badar and Zalmi chose all-rounder Ibtisam Sheikh and pacer Sameen Gul.

In supplementary players, Qalandars drafted included Angelo Mathews, Mitchell McClenaghan and Gulraiz Sadar, United picked Alex Hales, David Willey, M Hasan and M Hasnain, Gladiators selected Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Azam Khan and Faraz Ahmed Khan, Zalmi opted for Andre Fletcher,

Evin Lewis, Khalid Usman and M Arif, Sultans signed Hardus Viljoen, Umar Gul, Umar Sadique and Ross Whiteley and Kings decided on Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan and Saifullah Bangash.