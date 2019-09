ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is set to hold National Junior Squash Championships for budding squash players of different age groups at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here there will be 32 players in the draw, while the prize money for each group will be Rs 100,000.

The boys U-13 and U-15 events would be played from September 13-17.