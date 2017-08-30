PSF shortlists five players for World Men’s Team Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has
shortlisted five players for World Men’s Team Squash Championship
scheduled to be held in France from November 26 to December 1.
According to PSF vice president Qamar Zaman a total of 10 players
participated in the trials. “The players’ shortlisted include Farhan Zaman,
Israr Ahmed, Imad Farid, Shah Jahan and Asim,” he said.
He said the trials were conducted by PSF Secretary Group Captain
Tahir Sultan and Qamar Zaman.
He said six squash players would be participating in three different
international competitions in September.
“Farhan Zaman, Farhan Mehboob, Israr Ahmed, Asim, Imad Farid
and Shah Jahan would feature in three different international competitions
to be held in Hong Kong, Australia and Europe in the first week of
September.
He said their technique and skills would further improve after
participation in these competitions.
“Out of these six, four top performing players would book a place in
the final squad for World Men’s Squash Championship,” he said.
