PSF shortlist six players for World’s Men Team C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)
Thursday shortlisted six players for the World’s Men Team
Championship scheduled to be held in France from November 26 to
December 3.
According to PSF, the trials for World’s Men Team Championship
were conducted here in Mushaf Squash Complex from August 21 to 31
through which six players were shortlisted, said a press release
issued here.
Those six players include Farhan Zaman, Ammad Fareed,
Shahjahan Khan, Asim khan, Israr Ahmad and Ahsan Ayyaz.
All six players would proceed abroad for playing Professional Squash
Association (PSA) tournaments. The training camp for the event would
start in the first week of November.
Out of these six players four best who would perform well in
PSA tournaments and will maintain good discipline in training camp
would proceed to play the championship.
