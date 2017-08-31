PSF shortlist six players for World’s Men Team C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)

Thursday shortlisted six players for the World’s Men Team

Championship scheduled to be held in France from November 26 to

December 3.

According to PSF, the trials for World’s Men Team Championship

were conducted here in Mushaf Squash Complex from August 21 to 31

through which six players were shortlisted, said a press release

issued here.

Those six players include Farhan Zaman, Ammad Fareed,

Shahjahan Khan, Asim khan, Israr Ahmad and Ahsan Ayyaz.

All six players would proceed abroad for playing Professional Squash

Association (PSA) tournaments. The training camp for the event would

start in the first week of November.

Out of these six players four best who would perform well in

PSA tournaments and will maintain good discipline in training camp

would proceed to play the championship.