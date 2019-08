ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was considering hosting the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash Championship later this year.

Former Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, who is also the vice-president of PSF, said the federation would be writing to the World Squash Federation (WSF) next month in this regard. “PSF was making stringent steps for the promotion and improvement of squash in the country,” he told APP.