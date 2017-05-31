PSF drops Mehran, Harris from World Jr Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)

Wednesday barred two players from participation in World Junior

Squash Championship as they were over age.

It may be mentioned here that World Junior Squash Championship

is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from July 19.

According to Wing Commander Tahir Sultan, Honorary Secretary,

PSF two players Mehran Javed and Harris Iqbal were dropped from the

camp for preparation World Junior Squash Championship as they were

over age.

“After conducting medical tests of players in the camp it was

revealed that Mehran and Harris are over age and therefore they were

removed from the camp,” he said.

He said no compromise would be made on over aged players. “If

these two players were caught in the World Junior Squash

Championship due to over age then it would have bought a bad name to the country,” he said.