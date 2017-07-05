PSB to organize volleyball match on Olympic Day

LAHORE, July 5 (APP)- Pakistan Sports Board will organize an

exhibition volleyball match tomorrow , Thursday between Pak Green

and Pak White at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

to mark the International Olympic Day.

Khial Zad Gul, Director General, PSB will be the chief guest

on this occasion.

The celebrations were to be held on June 23 2017 but due to

the Holy Month of Ramadan, the program was put forward, said a

spokesman of PSB here on Wednesday.