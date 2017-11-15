PSB to hold training camps to prepare athletes for 2018 Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):To prepare the athletes for the 2018 Asian Games, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in collaboration with national sports federations will hold training camps from January 2018.

The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, a PSB official said the athletes would be provided training-com-competitions tours abroad for comprehensive preparation for the Games.

He said national sports federations will also be directed to hunt talented athletes from competitions including Quaid-e-Azam Games, Pakistan Inter-Board Sports Competitions, National Games, National Championships, Schools, Colleges and Universities.

“The qualified coaches will be asked the train athletes and foreign coaches services will also be hired in consultation with national sports federations,” he said.

The official said the disciplines to be contested in the Games include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Boxing, Bridge, Canoeing, Cycling, E Sports, Equestrian, Fencing, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Martial Arts, Mechanical Sports, Modern Pentathlon, Roller Sports, Rowing, Rugby sevens, Sailing, Sepak Takraw, Shooting, Sports Climbing, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

“Since the inception of Asian Games in 1951, Pakistan has won a total of 199 medals (44 gold, 64 silver & 91 bronze medals) in the Games so far,” he said.

He said Pakistan bagged most medals in the 1962 Asian Games held in Indonesia. “Pakistan had won 28 medals (8 gold, 11 silver & 9 bronze medals) in the event.”

“Pakistan grabbed the least medals in the 2006 Asian Games held in Qatar. Pakistan won a total of four medals in the event, 1 silver and 3 bronze,” he said.