PSB to hold exhibition matches to mark 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will
hold exhibition matches on August 13 and 14 in order to mark the
70th Independence Day.
In this regard, a football match would be held here at Jinnah
Stadium on August 13 between Pakistan White and Pakistan Green, said
a press release issued here on Friday.
A hockey match will also be played here at Naseer Bunda Hockey
Stadium on August 13 between Pakistan White and Pakistan Green.
A basketball match will be held at the Basketball Court near
Swimming Pool on August 14.