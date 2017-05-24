PSB-KOEN sign MoU to support Pak Ski players

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Korea

South East Power Co (KOEN) have signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) to support the national Ski players

participating in the forthcoming Winter Olympics Games scheduled to

be held in Korea.

As per the MoU, KOEN will provide Ski kits and shoes for

players to the tune of Rs one million through Pakistan Ski

Federation (PSF), a press release Wednesday said.

Director General PSB Khial Zad Gul and Director Business Support

Department KOEN Ahn Chun Seong was present in the MoU signing ceremony.

In the meeting, many options in benefit of sports activities

including installation of solar system in Pakistan Sports Complex

were also discussed for which KOEN team promised to consider

positively.

CEO Mira Power Pakistan Min Byeong Soo, Deputy Director General

(Admin) Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Director PSB Muhammad Azam Dar

were also present on the occasion.