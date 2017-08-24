PSB hosts reception for medal winners

ISLAMABAD Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) hosted

cash award ceremony here Thursday at Pakistan Sports Complex to

honour the medal winners of South Asian Games (India) and Asian

Beach Games (Vietnam).

Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada, Federal Minister for

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was the chief guest at the

occasion and distributed cash award among the medal winners.

The winner of Gold medal received Rs one million, silver

Rs 500,000 and bronze medal Rs 250,000.

The total amount of Rs 72.25 million was given to the winners

of South Asian Games where as Rs 3.150 million was awarded for

5th Asian Beech Games.

The minister on the occasion said Pakistan Army has restored

peace in the country which had resulted in revival of sports

countries in the country.

He praised PSB DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for holding a

best possible reception for the medal winners.

He urged all the Chief Ministers to encourage

traditional sports like wrestling in the country.

He praised young Pakistani cricketers for putting up a

good show in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan Super League.

“PCB chairman Najam Sethi had been doing great work and

hopefully the next PSL would be held in Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganjera praised efforts of the minister after whose efforts cash awards are being granted to the players.