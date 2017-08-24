PSB hosts reception for medal winners

ISLAMABAD Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) hosted
cash award ceremony here Thursday at Pakistan Sports Complex to
honour the medal winners of South Asian Games (India) and Asian
Beach Games (Vietnam).
Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada, Federal Minister for
Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was the chief guest at the
occasion and distributed cash award among the medal winners.
The winner of Gold medal received Rs one million, silver
Rs 500,000 and bronze medal Rs 250,000.
The total amount of Rs 72.25 million was given to the winners
of South Asian Games where as Rs 3.150 million was awarded for
5th Asian Beech Games.
The minister on the occasion said Pakistan Army has restored
peace in the country which had resulted in revival of sports
countries in the country.
He praised PSB DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for holding a
best possible reception for the medal winners.
He urged all the Chief Ministers to encourage
traditional sports like wrestling in the country.
He praised young Pakistani cricketers for putting up a
good show in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan Super League.
“PCB chairman Najam Sethi had been doing great work and
hopefully the next PSL would be held in Pakistan,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Ganjera praised efforts of the minister after whose efforts cash awards are being granted to the players.
