PSB hosts reception for medal winners

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) hosted a

cash award ceremony here at Pakistan Sports Complex late Thursday to honour medal winners of South Asian Games (India) and Asian Beach Games (Vietnam).

Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was the chief guest at the occasion.

Khalid Mehmood Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA),

Muhammad Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Muhammad Azam Dar, Director (E&C) PSB, Agha Amjadullah Director PSB, Shazia Ejaz Assistant Director (Women Cell) PSB and officials of federations and players were also present on the

occasion.

The medals winners included 26 gold, 69 silver and 109 bronze

medals. The winners of South Asian Games received gold medal Rs one

million; silver medal Rs 500,000 and bronze medal Rs 250,000.

The winners of Asian Beach Games were given gold medal Rs

500,000; silver medal Rs 250,000 and Rs 100,000 to bronze medalists.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said Pakistan Army has

restored peace in the country which had resulted in revival of sports.

He praised PSB DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for holding a best

possible reception for the medal winners. He urged all the Chief

Ministers to encourage traditional sports like wrestling in the

regions.

He praised young Pakistani cricketers for putting up a good

show in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan Super League (PSL). “PCB

Chairman Najam Sethi had been doing great work and hopefully the

next edition of PSL would be held in Pakistan,” he said.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Games would be staged like any other

international games and inputs from every platform would be taken to

host the Games in the best possible manner.

Ganjera praised the minister for making utmost efforts for the

players to be awarded with cash awards. “This time we won’t be

giving any cash awards to coaches of both the games as the policy

restricts us to do so but we are working on it and in future coaches

will also be rewarded.