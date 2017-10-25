PSB devises a comprehensive plan to prepare athletes for 2018 Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has chalked out a comprehensive plan to prepare the athletes for the 2018 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, a PSB official said for the first time the Games are being co-hosted in two cities of Indonesia. “The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be held in Jakarta,” he said.

The official said the disciplines to be contested in the Games include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Boxing, Bridge, Canoeing, Cycling, E Sports, Equestrian, Fencing, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Martial Arts, Mechanical Sports, Modern Pentathlon, Roller Sports, Rowing, Rugby sevens, Sailing, Sepak Takraw, Shooting, Sports Climbing, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

“Since the inception of Asian Games in 1951, Pakistan has won a total of 199 medals (44 gold, 64 silver & 91 bronze medals) in the Games so far,” he said.

He said Pakistan bagged most medals in the 1962 Asian Games held in Indonesia. “Pakistan had won 28 medals (8 gold, 11 silver & 9 bronze medals) in the event.”

“Pakistan grabbed the least medals in the 2006 Asian Games held in Qatar. Pakistan won a total of four medals in the event, 1 silver and 3 bronze,” he said.

He said to prepare the athletes for the 2018 Asian Games, PSB in collaboration with national sports federations will hold training camps from January 2018.

“The athletes would be provided training-com-competitions tours abroad for comprehensive preparation,” he said.

The official said national sports federations will be directed to hunt talented athletes from competitions including Quaid-e-Azam Games, Pakistan Inter-Board Sports Competitions, National Games, National Championships, Schools, Colleges and Universities.

“The qualified coaches will be asked the train athletes and foreign coaches services will also be hired in consultation with national sports federations,” he said.