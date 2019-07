ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):A delegation of Professional Squash Association (PSA) will visit Peshawar next month, with an aim to examine the security situation and hold international tournaments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s city.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice-president Qamar Zaman said in order to revive international tournaments in Peshawar after a gap of 10 years, a PSA delegation will be coming in August to analyze the security situation in the city.