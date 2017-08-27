PSA events to begin in Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD Aug 27 (APP): The Professional Squash Association

(PSA) had given a green signal to host international events in

Pakistan from next year.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice

president Qamar Zaman said “We have been intimated from PSA Chief

Executive Alex Gough that he want to see revival of international

squash in Pakistan.”

PSA had sent an official here in July to monitor the security

situation and he had given them satisfactory reply in this regard

after which the PSA decided to hold international events in

Pakistan, he added.

He said it was was targeted to host four tournaments of $ 25,000 in

Pakistan next year.

Qamar said Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, President, PSF had

given a task to the federation and former legends me, Jahangir Khan

and Jansher Khan to revive international squash events in the

country.

“PSF president is doing all out efforts in encouraging and

promoting the game in the country,” he said and added hopefully next

year we would see revival of international squash in the country.