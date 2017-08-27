PSA events to begin in Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD Aug 27 (APP): The Professional Squash Association
(PSA) had given a green signal to host international events in
Pakistan from next year.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice
president Qamar Zaman said “We have been intimated from PSA Chief
Executive Alex Gough that he want to see revival of international
squash in Pakistan.”
PSA had sent an official here in July to monitor the security
situation and he had given them satisfactory reply in this regard
after which the PSA decided to hold international events in
Pakistan, he added.
He said it was was targeted to host four tournaments of $ 25,000 in
Pakistan next year.
Qamar said Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, President, PSF had
given a task to the federation and former legends me, Jahangir Khan
and Jansher Khan to revive international squash events in the
country.
“PSF president is doing all out efforts in encouraging and
promoting the game in the country,” he said and added hopefully next
year we would see revival of international squash in the country.
