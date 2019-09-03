PSA announces its 2019-20 World Tour Calendar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):The Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Tuesday announced its calendar for the 2019-20 PSA World Tour season, which would see 29 tournaments take place across five continents between September 2019 to June 2020.

The PSA World Tour is the pinnacle of professional men’s and women’s squash and makes up part of the new PSA Tour structure – which came into effect in August 2018 alongside the PSA Challenger Tour and the WSF & PSA Satellite Tour, said a press release issued here.

In addition to the PSA Men’s and Women’s World Championships – the PSA World Tour comprises of eight Platinum tournaments, seven Gold events, five silver events, seven bronze events and the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, which will take place in Cairo, Egypt in June.