PS Sindh United Party Syed Jala Mehmoom wins PS-80 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Sindh United Party candidate Syed Jalal Mehmmod has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-80 , Jamshoro-i by securing 21,913 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, Pakistan Independent candidate Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto stood second by getting 1,899 votes while PTI- Candidate Syed Muhammad Ali Shah third position by securing 1,044 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.78%.