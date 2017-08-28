Prudent economic policies to be further consolidated for maintaining macroeconomic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on
Monday said the economic turn-around achieved as a result of prudent economic policies pursued by the present government should be further consolidated for maintaining macroeconomic stability and ensuring sustainable economic growth.
The prime minister stated this while chairing a meeting on revenue
and tax collection here at the PM Office.
Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar briefed the prime minister on
current economic and financial health of the country. Commitment to
broaden tax base and facilitate payment of taxes was reiterated during
the briefing.
The prime minister was apprised that collection of taxes had
witnessed successful upward trajectory over past four years and
overall tax collection has increased on sustainable basis making
the outflows available for infrastructural development projects as well
as public welfare schemes.
Prime Minister Abbasi observed that taxation was core function
of the public sector management and was also seen as an imperative for modern system of governance in context of viable state. To that extent,
he said, the government was committed to utilizing tax revenues for
the development and welfare of common man.
Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman and senior government officials were
present during the meeting.