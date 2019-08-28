Provision of security net to poor people primary responsibility of State: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Appreciating the just and apolitical approach followed by ‘Ehsas’ Program and

BISP in executing their programmes, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that provision of social security net to the economically distressed and unprivileged strata of society was the primary responsibility of the State.

The President said this while chairing a briefing on Ehsas Programme and BISP during his visit to BISP Headquarter. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Chairperson BISP Dr. Sania Nishtar and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The President emphasized the need for effective coordination with the private organizations working in the area of social welfare to broaden the outreach of these programmes.