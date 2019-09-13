Provision of justice to people important component of PTI manifesto: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that provision of justice to the people was an important component of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto.

He said provision of quick justice was not only right of the citizens but it had a direct effect on the life of a common man, adding that no society could run without justice.

Chairing a high-level meeting about legal reforms, the prime minister deliberated upon the legislation regarding the rights of downtrodden segments of the society, particularly the women, children and poor people.

He said the women were unfortunately still deprived of their legal rights at some place in the country and the available laws in that regard could not become effective as the procedure of its implementation was very difficult.

The prime minister said the present government was making the process of women rights very simple, so that it could be easily available and the state could support them.

About delay in disposal of cases in the courts, the prime minister said after amendment in the relevant laws such cases, which were pending in the courts from generation to generation, could be decided at a stipulated time. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” the prime minister said.

He said help in provision of justice to downtrodden segments of the society was responsibility of the state, adding that the present government was doing legislation in that regard so that such people could be provided justice by the state.

He said the government would pay the fine of poor prisoners of petty crimes, who were languishing in jails.

Talking about the legislation done regarding discouraging and withdrawing the facilities in jails to the accused of looters of national wealth and white collar crimes, the prime minister said it was negation of the principles of justice to treat the rich and poor accused involved in the same crime discriminately.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s resolve to recover the looted wealth from the corrupt people.