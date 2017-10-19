Provision of health, education facilities govt’s top priority: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Oct 19 (APP)::Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was giving full priority to health and education sectors.

He said that basic health and education facilities were now available everywhere in the country for common people and special focus was also being given to the people of far-flung areas.

The minister inaugurated Rural Health Centre (RHC) Hujjan in Tehsil Shahpur, after its up-gradation on Thursday.

The last four years performance of the incumbent government also

showed that the government was paying full attention to welfare and betterment of people, he added.

The state minister said that over a hundred villages in Kot Momin area have been provided Sui gas facility, and Rs 15 million allocated for sewerage and water supply schemes.