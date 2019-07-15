Provision of employment opportunities in merged tribal areas; government’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the people of the merged tribal areas had rendered huge sacrifices for the country and faced difficulties; therefore, the government had prioritized uplift of these areas with provision of job opportunities to the youth.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on the development projects in the merged erstwhile tribal areas.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, senators Hidayatullah, Aurangzeb Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Momin Afridi and Sajjad Turi, PM office media wing in a press release said.