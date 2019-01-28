Provision of clean drinking water for major cities to be part of our development strategy: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Monday said that providing clean drinking water to major urban cities will be made a part of development strategy to address the needs of the people in view of fast urban growth.

He further stated that the government is committed to accord priority to major urban transport projects of Karachi to cater the public transport requirements of the cosmopolitan city,said in a statement issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here.