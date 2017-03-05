Provision of best medical facilities top priority: CM

LAHORE, March 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif here Sunday chairing a meeting reviewed progress on

the under-construction 100-bed hospital in Manawan.

The chief minister said the provision of best medical

facilities was our top priority and in this regard the

initiatives that had been taken were bearing fruitful results.

The projects for providing modern and quality medical

services were being continued bristly. State-of-the-art

hospitals had been established in different cities of the

province. Different projects for the construction of

hospitals across the province were under progress, he added.

The chief minister said the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

in Muzzafargarh was providing quality medical facilities to

patients and the Punjab government was working on the

extension project of this hospital.

The chief minister said the construction work on the

100-bed modern hospital in Manawan was also fast going on.

With the completion of this project, best and quality medical

facilities would be provided to residents of the locality.

This hospital would be of high standards as far as

construction and medical facilities and services were

concerned, he added.

The chief minister gave instructions to select best doctors,

nurses and other paramedical staff for this hospital. This

100-bed hospital was a gift by the Punjab government to the masses

of the locality, he added.

The emergency services would also be provided in the

hospital.The administration of Indus Hospital had done a

remarkable work by successfully providing quality medical

services in Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzzafargarh and

Bedian Road hospital, he said.

“We all have to serve the woeful humanity and in this regard

the work done by the management of Indus hospital is appreciable,”

he added.

Chairman Indus Hospital Regional Board Mian Muhammad Ahsan,

Chief Executive Officer Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari, Talha

Barki, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare and other

relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.